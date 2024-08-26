NZ Police and RSIPF deliver 5 Step Mindset training and Crime Prevention program to CSSI officers

Over 60 Officers of the Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI) are the latest recipients of the 5 Step Mindset conducted by the Solomon Island Police Support Programme (SIPSP) and the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) trainers.

Crime Prevention Strategy (CPS) and Family Violence (FV) are some topics delivered to the CSSI officers over the last two weeks.

The New Zealand Police alongside RSIPF staff including Sergeant Rolland Hau, Sergeant Samantha Kikoni and Constable Ellen Anina delivered the training to the CSSI officers.

A new focus saw staff being trained in the CPS and refreshed Mindset and Family Violence training.

This training allowed CSSI staff to understand the relationship between the RSIPF strategic direction, the RSIPF Crime Prevention Strategy and how this fit into the great work completed by the CSSI officers.

The training was well received by the CSSI officers with many saying they appreciated learning how their daily work is reflected in the CPS and in reducing harm and victimisation by preventing re-offending by inmates when they return to their communities.

The CSSI attendees also received refresher training on FV and were encouraged to take positive steps to ensure victims of FV are well supported and that FV is appropriately addressed and that they implement prevention measures to ensure that any ongoing FV is prevented.

SIPSP Team Leader Inspector Warwick McKee said, “It is great to see the collaboration and engagement between the RSIPF and these dedicated officers of the CSSI).”

It is pleasing to see how the CSSI staff understand the importance of the CPS and how they apply it daily into the critical work they do at Rove prison.

The CSSI officers play a critical role in rehabilitating offenders and re-integrating them back into our communities. Rehabilitation allows offenders to have the best chance at returning to a crime free life once released.

The CSSI officers understand how they can collaborate with the RSIPF and our partners to implement crime prevention initiatives to reduce crime, harm and victimisation. We were pleased too to see that the CSSI wanted to develop this training and ensure that it is delivered to all their CSSI officers.

The training was well received and each attendee received a formal certificate of completion after each course.

The SIPSP and RSIPF partners are well on their way to ensure that RSIPF staff undergo the CPS training with more upcoming training scheduled for Honiara, Isabel and Makira in the coming months.

//End//

Second group of CSSI officers pose for a group photo

RSIPF Officers with CSSI officers during the training

RSIPF and New Zealand police officers conducting training for CSSI officers

SIPSP Team Leader Inspector Warwick McKee right present a certificate to a female CSSI officer