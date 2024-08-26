Ramada Regina East Emerald Park East Offers Attractive Hotel Amenities

EMERALD PARK, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is pleased to announce that they offer attractive amenities that make staying at the hotel more comfortable and convenient for guests. The hotel is ideal for guests looking for a place for a short- or long-term stay in the Emerald Park area.Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is the ideal location for families looking for a fun getaway, whether close to home or traveling from further away. The hotel features a water park with two waterslides, a kiddie pool for the kids, and a hot tub and sauna for the adults. All guests can take advantage of the continental breakfast served every morning in the breakfast room, with plenty of options to please every family member.In addition to the family-friendly amenities available at the Ramada Regina East Emerald Park, guests can use the state-of-the-art fitness center and business center to meet their needs, whether traveling for business or pleasure. The hotel also features a meeting room accommodating up to 75 people, a lobby, and a Ramada Mart for those looking for a quick snack. Numerous restaurants are located nearby, and many guest rooms feature a stovetop, microwave, small refrigerator, and sink to allow guests to cook for themselves.Anyone interested in learning about the hotel amenities can visit the Ramada Regina East Emerald Park website or call 1-306-525-5300.About Ramada Regina East Emerald Park: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is a member of the Wyndham hotel chain and provides rooms and suites to accommodate business and pleasure travelers. The hotel offers the ultimate convenience, sophistication, and comfort, giving guests a restful night. The hotel features numerous amenities, including a water park, state-of-the-art fitness center, event space, and more.Company: Ramada Regina East Emerald ParkAddress: 32 Great Plains RoadCity: Emerald ParkProvince: SaskatchewanCountry: CanadaPostal Code: S4L 1B8Telephone number: 1-306-525-5300Email address: frontdesk@ramadaemeraldpark.com

