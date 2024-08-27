Rapper Turns Political Podcaster on Baltimore’s Public Radio Station WYPR

Artist DDm knows how to resonate with people as the Secretary of Shade

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baltimore’s favorite personality, DDm, also known as Dapper Dan Midas, has officially launched his new podcast, Secretary of Shade, on WYPR-FM, Baltimore’s public radio station. The musician’s show follows the shenanigans of politicians and celebrities alike.With President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, former President Trump being close to being assassinated and Vice President Kamala Harris possibly being the first woman to become the Commander in Chief, the political world is sure to keep your head spinning! DDm sorts through all the latest developments through the mind of a rapper who loves political shenanigans.The podcast is produced by WYPR’s podcast team and Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity , a national workforce development nonprofit to diversify the primarily white female animal welfare industry. It’s no secret people of color often face discrimination when it comes to adoption of animals. It was previously self-produced by DDm on Youtube , but after seeing fans react, WYPR wanted to see the show grow.An avid animal lover who often teams up with CARE to call attention to barriers in the animal welfare world, DDm often raps about animals with a top hit called "That’s My Dog." DDm is a rising superstar on the hip hop scene and was featured on Netflix’s "Dark City Beach." He also has his own hit single, "F^¢k 'Em R!ght B@¢k," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. “I am absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to do a podcast in collaboration with CARE and WYPR. Secretary Of Shade is unscripted and honest straight talk that speaks to people often left out of political conversations. Secretary Of Shade is equal parts patriotic and disruptive.” says DDm.DDM’s podcast can be found on WYPR’s website and YouTube and new shows are uploaded weekly. For a fun and engaging interview with DDm, contact Mary Tan at the above information.###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.

