Pacific Invasive Species Battlers Embrace GEDSI and Traditional Knowledge

14 August 2024, Rarotonga, Cook Islands - Regional participants attending the sixth Pacific Invasive Learning Network (PILN) meeting reaffirmed the importance of applying Gender Equality, Disability, and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) and traditional knowledge (TK) principles, to enable invasive species management programmes and activities to become more inclusive, equitable, and effective, ultimately leading to better conservation outcomes in the region.

The meeting participants recognised the importance of including GEDSI and TK considerations into the implementation of invasive species management activities, during an interactive session facilitated by the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Services (PRISMSS) representatives.

“It is important for our Pacific invasive species battlers to understand that having GEDSI and TK considerations ensures our work enables full and effective participation of traditional knowledge holders as well as socially more disadvantaged groups in a manner that is culturally and traditionally acceptable,” said Ms Isabell Rasch, Project Manager, GEF 6 Regional Invasive Species Project.

An interactive session was facilitated to enable the participants identify what existing GEDSI and TK considerations are implemented in current invasive species management actions in their respective countries and territories.

Group activities were held to enable discussions on ways to allow for better involvement of traditional knowledge holders and determine how traditional practices and methods should be acknowledged.

Discussions were also held on identifying actions that could promote equal participation of individuals from different backgrounds including women, gender diverse people, people with disability and those facing other forms of marginalisation.

The group activities were to provide participants guidance on how to develop appropriate GEDSI and TK statements for the PRISMSS Navigator system, a user-friendly online platform that enables how Pacific countries and territories engage with PRISMSS for assistance in managing invasive species.

The platform streamlines requests for assistance, stores country information and PRISMSS programme information such as national capability records, and national invasive species indicators. The PRISMSS Navigator coordinates both national and regional information to serve Members and potential donors.

A participant of the meeting, Ms. Shiloh Pasisi from the Niue Department of Environment commented that “Utilising traditional conservation methods and practices is crucial for empowering communities”.

“By actively involving our communities, we can restore and strengthen our connection with the environment, making our collective efforts to manage invasive species more effective and sustainable.”

Ms. Elizabeth Munro from the Cook Islands National Environment Services, Environmental Stewardship unit added that “Indigenous communities often have a deep understanding of their local ecosystems, including the behaviours and impacts of invasive species.

“This knowledge can help identify invasive species early and understand their effects on native species and habitats.”

Mr. Jeson Peo Nauru Department of Environmental Management and Agriculture commented that “More training programs need be designed to empower marginalised communities with the knowledge and skills needed to manage invasive species”.

“This could include workshops on identifying invasive species, understanding their impacts, and implementing control measures.”

Participants of the sixth PILN meeting discussed how engaging with local communities early in the planning process helps to understand their knowledge and perspectives on invasive species and involve community members in decision making and implementation processes to ensure their knowledge is respected and utilised.

Ms. Asma Bibi from the Tropical Weed Research Unit, Plant Protection Section, Fiji Ministry of Agriculture said “There should be more facilitation of knowledge sharing sessions where technical leads and local communities can exchange information and learn from each other.

“They should develop management plans collaboratively with local communities, ensuring that traditional practices on invasive species management are incorporated alongside scientific methods.”

PILN connects Pacific professionals and practitioners to share knowledge, expertise, tools, and ideas that are vital to managing invasive species effectively. PILN enables multi-disciplinary country teams to work together on strategies with critical input from other national teams and experts from throughout the region, resulting in a common vision and a plan for effective conservation action.

National PILN Teams bring together national agencies responsible for invasive species management, including those responsible for agriculture, natural resource management, international trade and border control, as well as environment and conservation.

The sixth PILN meeting, hosted by the Government of Cook Islands, is made possible with funding support from the Global Environment Facility funded GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project, the European Union funded PROTEGE project, the New Zealand Government funded Managing Invasive Species for Climate Change Adaptation in the Pacific (MISCCAP) project, and supported by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) through the PRISMSS programme.

For further information please contact:

Mr Nitish Narayan, PRISMSS Communications & Liaison Officer on [email protected]

Learn more about PRISMSS- www.sprep.org/invasive-species-management-in-the-pacific/prismss