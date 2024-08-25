DED Announces Recipients of HOME, National Housing Trust Fund Awards for Housing Development

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the recipients of $2.6 million in federal funding for affordable and low-income housing development through the following programs:

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), through which DED collaborates with the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) to allocate tax credits and HOME funding to projects that develop affordable housing throughout the state.

The National Housing Trust Fund (HTF), through which DED collaborates with NIFA to allocate tax credits and HTF funding to rental housing development projects benefiting very low-income households throughout the state.

The three HOME rental development project recipients are listed in Table 1. HOME approvals total $1.8 million dollars.

Table 1: HOME Recipients and Project Activities, 2024 Program Year

Project Location Project Description Project Summary HOME Program Funding # of Units Omaha New Construction Rental $500,000 51 Project Description: The Poppleton Project East is a $18.6 million project located in Omaha that will build new rental units. The 51-unit rental project consists of 3 studio apartments, 28 one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom apartments, and 4 three-bedroom apartments. Four (4) of the rental units will be HOME-assisted units serving households at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. Project Location Project Description Project Summary HOME Program Funding # of Units Norfolk New Construction Rental $650,000 28 Project Description: Benjamin Villas is a $7.3 million project, located in Norfolk, consisting of the new construction of 28 single-story, duplex style, three- and four-bedroom rental units (fourteen buildings). Four (4) of the rental units will be HOME-assisted units serving households at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. Project Location Project Description Project Summary HOME Program Funding # of Units Schuyler New Construction Rental $650,000 20 Project Description: Whitehall Villas is a $5.3 million project, located in Schuyler. It consists of the new construction of 20 single-story, 2-bedroom duplex rental units (ten buildings) serving the senior population. Four (4) of the rental units will be HOME-assisted units serving households at or below 60% of the Area Median Income.

The HTF recipient is shown in Table 2; the project approval is for $800,000.

Table 2: National Housing Trust Fund Recipient and Project Activities, 2024 Program Year

Project Location Project Description Project Summary HTF Program Funding # of Units Hastings New Construction Rental $800,000 34 Project Description: Cedar Park is a $9 million project, located in Hastings. It will consist of thirty-four (34) two-bedroom units. Five (5) of the rental units will be HTF-assisted units; all serving households at or below 30% of the Area Median Income.

For more information on these programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/housing/.