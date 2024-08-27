Jack’s Corner Foundation Launches Network to Empower Parents and Raise Funds for SPG50 Gene Therapy Treatment
Jack’s Corner Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children with the ultra-rare disease SPG50, launches a network of local affiliates.
The Jack's Corner Foundation Network includes:
- Cade's Corner in Juneau, AK
- Lincoln's Corner in Scio, OR
- Naomi's Corner in Aurora, CO
These subsidiaries will serve as focal points for community engagement and fundraising efforts, aiming to raise the $3 million necessary to begin a phase 3 clinical trial of gene therapy treatments that could significantly improve the quality of life for children affected by SPG50.
SPG50 is a devastating genetic disorder that results in severe physical and cognitive impairments. The development of gene therapy offers a promising path toward a cure, but the treatment cannot commence until the required funds are secured. The Jack's Corner Foundation Network will provide parents with the resources and support needed to engage their communities and inspire donations.
"Each of our network's subsidiaries represents a beacon of hope for families affected by SPG50," said Devin Dwyer, Co-Founder of Jack’s Corner Foundation. "By empowering parents to become advocates and fundraisers within their communities, we can accelerate the path to a cure and bring transformative change to the lives of these children."
Jack's Corner Foundation was founded by Mike and Devin Dwyer in 2022, after their 4 year old son, Jack, was diagnosed with the ultra-rare disease SPG50. Jack’s Corner is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life and finding a cure for children with SPG50 through the acceleration of gene therapy treatments, funding of research, and raising awareness of the disease. In 2023 Jack became the second child ever, and the first in the United States, to receive gene therapy for SPG50.
