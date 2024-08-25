Shan's Meal by Qiming Zhang Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Shan's Meal

Qiming Zhang's Innovative Restaurant Design Honored for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Shan's Meal by Qiming Zhang as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by Shan's Meal, positioning it as a standout project within the interior design industry.Shan's Meal's award-winning design showcases the relevance and impact of innovative interior spaces on the restaurant industry. By combining cloud-shaped art installations, lines, and light art, the design modernizes traditional Oriental aesthetics while retaining the original understanding and feeling of Chinese artistic conception. This approach aligns with current trends in creating immersive and culturally rich dining experiences, offering practical benefits for restaurant owners, patrons, and the industry as a whole.The design of Shan's Meal stands out for its masterful use of space, materials, and lighting to create a tranquil and modern atmosphere. The red terrazzo staircase serves as a focal point, revealing the narrative clues of the design. The interplay of space and shadow brings the interior to life, while the rich changes in the space evoke a natural, rustic, and serene scene. These unique features demonstrate Qiming Zhang's expertise in crafting functional yet aesthetically striking restaurant environments.Receiving the Silver A' Design Award for Shan's Meal is expected to inspire Qiming Zhang and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of restaurant design. This recognition serves as a motivator to further explore innovative concepts and materials that enhance the dining experience while setting new standards for the industry. By showcasing the potential of thoughtful interior design, Shan's Meal encourages other professionals to strive for excellence and creativity in their projects.Interested parties may learn more at:About Qiju Mix Space Design Co.ltdFounded in 2017, QIJU MIX SPACE DESIGN CO.LTD. is a professional organization devoted to the space design of restaurants. We adhere to the concept of “1 + 1 ＞ 2”in order to make the space quickly present personalization. We integrate the design and business, take advantage of the most prominent commercial features of design while returning to the simple language of design itself, so as to let every corner of the design come from the collision of souls in the presented space.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their skillful and creative design solutions. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the best in their categories. These designs often incorporate original innovations, have a positive impact on everyday life, and showcase the designers' exceptional expertise and talent.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award identifies and honors projects that advance the interior design industry and inspire future trends. Since its establishment in 2008, the A' Design Award has been driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, ultimately aiming to create a better world by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects.To learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit:

