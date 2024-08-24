Athens Man Arrested, Charged in Homicide, Fire at Church

MCMINN COUNTY – An Athens man has been arrested and charged in the ongoing investigation into a homicide and fire at a church earlier in the month.

On August 15th, TBI special agents certified in fire and explosives investigations began a case into the fire at St. Mark AME Zion Church in the 700 block of North Jackson Street in Athens. During the initial investigation, authorities found the body of 69-year-old Linda Buchanan inside the church, and an autopsy subsequently revealed she died prior to the fire. Further investigative efforts and evidence collected by TBI special agents, with the assistance of Athens Police Department, led to Kyle Hickox (DOB 3/28/1988), as the individual responsible for Buchanan’s death and the fire at the church.

On Friday, agents arrested and charged Hickox with one count of Second Degree Murder and subsequently booked him into the McMinn County Jail on $600,000 bond. Additional charges may result as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

