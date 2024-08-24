Chongqing Bowchuang by Horace Davids Engineering Design Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Chongqing Bowchuang

Horace Davids Engineering Design's Innovative 4S Store Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Horace Davids Engineering Design as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their innovative work, "Chongqing Bowchuang." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the 4S store design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a pioneering example of creativity and functionality.The Chongqing Bowchuang 4S store design showcases the relevance of innovative interior design to the automotive industry, demonstrating how a thoughtfully crafted space can enhance the customer experience and align with current trends. By integrating diverse functional zones and infusing the design with local cultural elements, Horace Davids Engineering Design has created a space that not only meets practical needs but also offers an immersive and memorable experience for visitors.The award-winning design of Chongqing Bowchuang stands out for its unique fusion of urban culture and natural landscape elements. Drawing inspiration from Chongqing's foggy atmosphere, karst landforms, and ecological forests, the interior space evokes a sense of vitality and connection to the local environment. The innovative use of materials, such as polymer clay and lightweight PU faux stone siding panels, minimizes the demand for natural stone while achieving a striking aesthetic.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Horace Davids Engineering Design's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design and creating spaces that inspire and delight. The award not only validates the excellence of the Chongqing Bowchuang project but also motivates the team to continue exploring innovative design solutions that elevate the customer experience and contribute to the advancement of the industry.Chongqing Bowchuang was designed by Horace Davids Engineering Design, with Fuming Tang as the Design Director and team members Dayuan Wang, Bingtian Yan, Fang Xu, Kangying Xu, and Xin Xiang contributing to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Chongqing Bowchuang design at:About Horace Davids Engineering DesignHorace Davids Engineering Design (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., founded in 1988 in Shanghai, China, is a comprehensive Grade A architectural engineering design firm. Specializing in residential, commercial, and public building design consulting, the company offers services in architectural design, landscape design, and interior design. With a commitment to fine design, Horace Davids Engineering Design continuously researches and develops innovative solutions in various building sectors, including residential, commercial, medical, and elderly care facilities.About Chongqing BowChuang Automobile Sales Service Co., Ltd.Chongqing BowChuang Automobile Sales Service Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sime Darby Motors, the second largest BMW dealer group in the world and a prominent automotive group in the Asia Pacific region. With over 50 years of experience in automotive business development in China, Sime Darby Motors represents more than 40 auto brands, including super luxury car brands, luxury car brands, new energy vehicle brands, and luxury motorcycle brands.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate the designer's exceptional expertise, talent, and creativity, often incorporating original innovations and eliciting a strong emotional response. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all industries and countries, the competition aims to showcase pioneering designs that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing them on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors creative minds but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

