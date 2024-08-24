Water line work to close portions of Kaʻahumanu Avenue next week

Main, News Posted on Aug 23, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project from Wednesday, Aug. 28 to Friday, Aug. 30.

Nighttime full eastbound closure

All eastbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 to 5:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

Highway users heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue may detour to Kāne Street to Kamehameha Avenue and use Lono Avenue to connect with Kaʻahumanu Avenue heading east.

Daytime lane closure

The left turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Thursday, Aug. 29 for preparation of trenching work.

More night and day closures for the work is expected in the next couple of weeks.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. There will also be special duty officers and traffic controllers to assist motorists. Please drive with caution around the workers.

