President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Montana

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available for the state of Montana to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by straight-line winds that occurred on July 24, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the straight-line winds in Missoula and Powell counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Edwin J. Martin has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.