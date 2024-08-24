DLNR News Release-Hawai’i Island Campgrounds and Hunts Closing in Advance of Storm, August 23, 2024
August 23, 2024
Hawaiʻi Island Camp Grounds and Scheduled Hunts Closing Saturday through Monday
(HILO, HAWAI’I) – In advance of Tropical Storm Hone, the DLNR Division of Foresty and Wildlife (DOFAW) is closing camping areas and rescheduling special hunts this weekend.
ʻĀinapō cabin, Keanakolu cabin, and Waimanu campsites will be closed. Notifications have been sent to all campers who requested permits.
The Youth and Disabled Hunt and the Makai Archery Hunt at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve will be closed. DOFAW anticipates the hunt to resume on August 31.
Everyone is urged to use caution and stay informed of current and forecast weather conditions. Additional closures may happen without notice.
