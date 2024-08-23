Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Detonating an Explosive Device Outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office

Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, Alabama, pleaded guilty in federal court to the malicious use of an explosive device.

“This defendant built a bomb using nails and screws as shrapnel and detonated it outside the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, endangering a public institution and members of the community,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Public servants should never be targeted for doing their jobs. The Justice Department will not tolerate such conduct, and we will use every resource at our disposal to prevent these attacks and hold perpetrators accountable.”

“The defendant pleaded guilty today to setting off a shrapnel-filled explosive at public offices in the middle of downtown Montgomery,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Violence and destruction of property will never be tolerated, and the FBI and our partners will continue to work together to ensure anyone who attempts to harm or intimidate the community will be held accountable.”

“This attack on the Alabama Attorney General’s Office was an attack on the American justice system,” said Director Steven Dettelbach of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). “Violent, targeted attacks like this, aim to harm, whether physically or through fear and intimidation, the civil servants and public officials who serve our communities and country. ATF is committed to holding those who attack American institutions accountable. I commend the work of the ATF and all our federal and local partners in bringing this defendant to justice.”

“Calvert’s offense was a very serious one and today’s plea ensures that he will face significant consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross for the Middle District of Alabama. “Calvert would not have been held accountable had it not been for the thorough and painstaking investigation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement agents working together. I am grateful for the efforts of everyone involved.”

According to the court documents, Calvert detonated an explosive device during the early morning hours of Feb. 24, outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in downtown Montgomery. No injuries were reported. Calvert admitted during the plea hearing to manufacturing the device himself, using items such as nails and screws to act as shrapnel along with accelerants to cause an explosion. Prior to planting the device, Calvert placed stickers on various state buildings depicting different graphics and advocating for various political ideologies. Some stickers included the phrase “Support your local antifa.” As reflected in the plea agreement, Calvert claims he has no affiliation with antifa. After placing the explosive device near the Attorney General’s Office, Calvert lit its fuse and fled the scene. Law enforcement arrested Calvert on April 10.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for Calvert at a later date. Calvert faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is investigating the case with assistance from the ATF.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell T. Duraski and Brett J. Talley for the Middle District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.