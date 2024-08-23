Salgenx Unveils Innovative, Low-Cost 3000 kWh Grid-Scale Battery Solution Mounted in 40-Foot Shipping Container

Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Energy Storage Battery

Pioneering Rolled Zinc Chloride Saltwater Battery Technology Sets New Standard for Affordable, High-Density Energy Storage

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a leading innovator in advanced energy storage solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough in grid-scale battery technology. The new 3000 kWh zinc chloride saltwater battery, designed specifically for low-cost, large-scale energy storage, is now available and housed in a standard 40-foot high cube shipping container. This cutting-edge solution provides unparalleled cost-effectiveness and efficiency, setting a new benchmark for grid-scale energy storage.

Revolutionary Rolled Layer Design

At the heart of Salgenx’s new battery system is an innovative rolled layer design that dramatically enhances both performance and reliability. Unlike traditional flat-sheet batteries, the Salgenx solution utilizes separated, rolled layers of anode and cathode materials. This unique design allows the battery to accommodate the natural expansion of zinc during the charging process, thereby preventing short circuits and extending the battery’s operational life.

Key Features of the Salgenx 3000 kWh Battery:

• Unmatched Cost-Effectiveness: Leveraging abundant and inexpensive materials like zinc chloride, Salgenx has created a solution that offers substantial savings over conventional lithium-ion batteries. This low-cost energy storage is ideal for large-scale deployments, where budget constraints are often a critical factor.

• High Energy Density: The innovative rolled structure increases the surface area within the battery, allowing more energy to be stored in a smaller footprint. This results in a compact, high-density energy storage system that fits seamlessly into a standard 40-foot high cube shipping container.

• Safety and Reliability: By addressing the common issue of dendrite formation in zinc-based batteries, Salgenx’s design significantly reduces the risk of short circuits. The ability to manage zinc accumulation and prevent internal failures ensures a longer lifespan and consistent performance.

• Enhanced Safety: Unlike lithium-based batteries, this system is inherently non-flammable, providing a safer energy storage solution.

• Scalable and Flexible: The 3000 kWh battery system is designed for easy integration into existing grid infrastructures. Housed in a 40-foot shipping container, it can be quickly deployed and scaled to meet varying energy demands, making it a versatile solution for utilities and large-scale energy projects.

• Environmental Sustainability: Salgenx’s zinc chloride saltwater battery is not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly. The use of non-toxic, recyclable materials ensures that the battery system has a minimal environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Applications and Availability

The Salgenx 3000 kWh battery system is ideally suited for a variety of grid-scale applications, including renewable energy storage, peak shaving, load leveling, and backup power. Its robust design and low-cost operation make it an attractive option for utilities, energy providers, and industrial users looking to enhance grid stability and reduce costs.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC)

Salgenx is at the forefront of developing innovative, sustainable energy storage solutions. Saltwater batteries provide a safe, non-toxic, and cost-effective alternative to traditional lithium-based energy storage systems. Committed to advancing green technology, Salgenx continues to explore and develop cutting-edge renewable materials and methods to meet the growing global demand for renewable energy storage.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com

