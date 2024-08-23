Governor Abbott Honors Director McCraw’s Legacy At DPS Graduation Ceremony In Austin

TEXAS, August 23 - August 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today honored Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw’s selfless dedication and service to the State of Texas throughout his more than 40-year career as a law enforcement officer and 15 years leading the agency at the DPS Recruit Class A-2024 Graduation Ceremony in Austin. During his keynote address, the Governor also celebrated new graduates who will join the most elite law enforcement agency in the nation.



“At this moment in time, you play a more pivotal role than ever before, and you have been led by an incredibly well-respected man who was instrumental in the success of DPS,” said Governor Abbott. “It has been an honor to work with Director Steve McCraw. He is a leader, visionary, and the quintessential lawman that Texas is so famous for—big, white cowboy hat and all.



DPS troopers are often the first on the scene at major emergencies, saving lives. As you take your oath today as DPS troopers, you have answered a higher calling to protect and serve our state—and all who call it home. I want to thank Director Steve McCraw for his steadfast service to Texas, and to Recruit Class A-2024 for your service, commitment, and bravery to Texans. Congratulations on this tremendous achievement.”



During his remarks, Governor Abbott congratulated the 101 graduates for completing a demanding 30-week training program and thanked them for answering the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans. DPS Class A-2024 graduates include 36 military veterans, 16 women, and 45 who speak more than one language. Class A-2024 graduates will report to their individual duty stations on September 15, 2024.



The Governor was joined at the graduation ceremony by Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach, Commissioner Nelda Blair, Commissioner Dan Hord, Commissioner Larry Long, Commissioner Steve Stodghill, DPS Director McCraw, DPS Deputy Director Freeman Martin, and other state law enforcement officials.

