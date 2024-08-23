Submit Release
Town of Kindersley Fined $175,000 for Worker Fatality

CANADA, August 23 - Released on August 23, 2024

On August 13, 2024, the Town of Kindersley pleaded guilty in Kindersley Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The town was charged with contravening subsection 21-1 (2) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to take all practicable steps to prevent exposure of a worker, to an extent that is likely to be harmful to the worker, to a chemical substance or biological substance that may be hazardous or a chemical substance or biological substance in combination or association with any other substance present that may be hazardous, resulting in the death of a worker).

Four other charges were withdrawn.

As a result of this charge, the Court imposed a fine of $125,000, with a surcharge of $50,000, for a total amount of $175,000.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on August 30, 2022, in Kindersley, Saskatchewan. A worker was fatally injured when entering a sewer manhole.

