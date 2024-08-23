Attorney General Bird Sues to Stop Biden-Harris Amnesty Scheme

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today joined a 16-state coalition in a lawsuit challenging the Biden-Harris Administration’s amnesty scheme that authorizes hundreds of thousands of aliens to illegally enter the country.

The Biden-Harris program will parole more than 500,000 aliens, illegally allowing them to live and work in the country. The scheme breaks federal law by bypassing requirements that illegal aliens leave the country and wait for approval before reentry and sidestepping Congress to create a new immigration system.

This scheme comes at a time of record high illegal immigration, with more than 10 million illegal crossings under the Biden-Harris administration alone. If allowed to continue, the Biden-Harris amnesty scheme would become one of the largest amnesty programs in American history.

“In a last-ditch effort to buy votes in the November election, the Biden-Harris administration has created an illegal amnesty scheme that fuels mass illegal immigration and allows unvetted aliens to live and work in the country,” said Attorney General Bird. “The Biden-Harris administration is already responsible for the wide-open borders that have allowed drug cartels, human traffickers, and suspected terrorists into the country. Nearly 300,000 kids have also gone missing at the border under their watch. This amnesty scheme only further dismantles our nation’s immigration system. I am suing to keep our country safe and ensure our nation’s laws are upheld.”

The States make the case that the Biden-Harris amnesty scheme illegally bypasses Congress and violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

Iowa joined the Texas and Idaho-led lawsuit. They were joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming.

Read the full lawsuit here.

