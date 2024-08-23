Minnesota Survivors: Stay in Touch with FEMA

ST. PAUL – Minnesotans who applied for federal assistance may need to follow-up with FEMA and provide more information or documents to move their application forward. Those who still need help recovering after the June 16 – July 4 storms and flooding and haven’t yet applied, still have time to do so too.

Applicants with Insurance

If you applied with FEMA and reported having insurance for the damage to your home, you will need to submit the insurance settlement or denial letter to FEMA. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by other sources.

Applicants Appealing an Initial FEMA Decision

Read your FEMA letter carefully: it will provide additional information on what to submit if you choose to appeal FEMA’s decision. You have 60 days from the date of your letter to do so.

You may submit documents to FEMA in many ways.

Online: Use your FEMA online account. To set up a FEMA online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Apply Online” and follow the directions.

: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055 By fax : 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA

: 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA In-person: Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Find a center here: fema.gov/DRC.

Reminder: Application Deadline is September 27, 2024

For those who haven’t applied and need recovery help, start the application process by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Be sure to apply before the September 27 deadline. For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Minnesota visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4797.