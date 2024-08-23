UPDATE: AG’s Office Identifies the Drivers and New Jersey State Trooper Connected with Fatal Crash During Police Pursuit in Hope Township, N.J.

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office today identified the decedent, the driver who allegedly struck his motorcycle, and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Trooper involved in a police pursuit and fatal crash on August 13, 2024, in Hope Township, Warren County, New Jersey. The civilian who died during the encounter has been identified as Michael J. Ceddia Jr., 76, of Hackettstown, New Jersey.

According to the preliminary information, NJSP Trooper Christopher Bird began following an SUV on Route 80 eastbound in the area of milepost 11 at approximately 10:19 a.m. The SUV driver, later identified as Sean B. Mamakas, 33, of Kempton, Pennsylvania, continued driving eastbound and left the interstate at Exit 12, exiting onto County Road 521 southbound, in Hope Township.

Mr. Mamakas’ SUV subsequently passed another civilian motor vehicle on the left in the area of Dogwood Road before merging back into the southbound lane, and impacting Mr. Ceddia’s motorcycle, which was traveling south on County Road 521 at approximately 10:20 a.m. The impact caused Mr. Ceddia to be ejected from his motorcycle. After the crash, Mr. Mamakas’ SUV went off the road to the right and stopped in a wooded area.

Medical aid was administered to Mr. Ceddia, who ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Mamakas was transported for a medical evaluation to Hackettstown Medical Center and later released into police custody. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mr. Mamakas with two counts of aggravated manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4a(1) and 2C:11-4a(2), death by auto in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a, eluding in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, and aggravated assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(6). These charges and allegations are merely accusations, and Mr. Mamakas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

###