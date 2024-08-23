Bicentennial of Lafayette’s Visit to Boston

Gilbert du Motier de La Fayette, the Marquis de Lafayette, a French nobleman and military officer, volunteered to join the Continental Army, led by General George Washington, in the American Revolutionary War. He was ultimately given command of Continental Army troops and played a major role in the decisive Siege of Yorktown, the final major battle of the Revolutionary War. He is one of the heroes of the American Revolution alongside George Washington, Crispus Attucks, Alexander Hamilton, Deborah Sampson, Paul Revere and many others.

General de Lafayette, image courtesy of the Thomas Crane Public Library.

In 1824, Lafayette was invited by President James Monroe to return for a grand tour of the United States, in part to celebrate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the founding of the nation. Boston welcomed Lafayette with open arms during his one week visit from the 24th to the 31st of August. Boston celebrated Lafayette with many events and festivities throughout the week, including a grand parade upon his arrival to escort him to the State House.

Order of Arrangements for the reception of Major General Lafayette, 1824.

Mayor Josiah Quincy and members of the Boston City Council formed a committee to plan events and provide lodging for Lafayette during his visit to Boston. In the City Archives, we have a small exhibit on display of some of the documents relating to Lafayette’s visit to Boston in 1824. Documents include correspondence between Mayor Quincy and Lafayette, bills for services rendered, order of arrangements for the grand parade, and correspondence from residents of Boston expressing their excitement about Lafayette’s visit. If you are in the neighborhood, we welcome you to stop by 201 Rivermoor to view the exhibit! We are open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Letter from Major General Lafayette to Mayor Josiah Quincy accepting the invitation to visit Boston.

The American Friends of Lafayette have organized a Bicentennial Committee to commemorate Lafayette’s Farewell Tour of 1824-1825 with events going on across 24 states. Visit their website to learn more!