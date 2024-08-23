Mandate: Republic of Slovenia Samurai Bonds Offering

SLOVENIA, August 23 - The Republic of Slovenia (the “Issuer”), rated A3 (Stable) by Moody’s, AA- (Stable) by S&P, A (Stable) by Fitch and AA- (Stable) by JCR, has mandated BNP Paribas, Nomura and SMBC Nikko to joint lead the issuance of JPY-denominated senior notes in Samurai format (the “JPY Notes”).

