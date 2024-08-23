PickleJar Unveils Latest Venue Managed Services Innovations in Upcoming Webinar 

PickleJar Will Roll-Out New Digital Signage Service and the First Integration of Its Transaction Framework for Point-of-Sale



HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced a live webinar presentation with PickleJar’s co-founder and chief executive officer to unveil new features being added to its Venue Managed Services offering. PickleJar is showcasing the latest advancements to its PickCaster 2.0 digital signage and new integrated ticketing point of sale platform for ticket sales at the door. Taking place on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. EST, the company update will provide an in-depth understanding of the Company's Venue Managed Services (VMS) strategy, as well as highlighting the various benefits these new innovations will offer to their Venue Partners, advertisers and customers.

"Customer experience is now a must for all live music venues,” explains Jeff James, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We want to demonstrate to our partners how they can win with PickleJar’s integrated VMS technologies and how it can be a differentiating factor for their customers.”

In the recent 2024 State of the Industry Survey by Bar and Restaurant, over 30% of respondents said they are planning to invest in new on-premise technologies and 33.5% of respondents indicated their investment in new entertainment options for patrons in the coming 12 months. PickleJar’s enhanced PickCaster 2.0 digital signage will include a new, multi-zone layout to increase advertising and sponsorship exposure as part of its innovative revenue share model with its Venue Partners. Additionally, PickleJar’s integrated ticketing platform now will incorporate a kiosk hardware package for point-of-sale (POS) tickets at the door, including cover charges and check-in functionality for tickets sold across its platform. Both products are scheduled to roll out with key Venue Partners in September 2024.

“Building on our success with Artist Promotions, the new PickleJar VMS platform is built for the small to medium live music venues, making it easy for them to monetize the moments on their stages with on-brand visual content that drives new revenue streams,” said James. “With PickleJar’s integrated approach to the Fan’s customer experience, strong record of product innovation and proven ability to deliver products that empower Venues of all sizes, Venue Managed Services offers an unparalleled combination of deep transaction and advertising expertise business leaders and Fans can trust.”

The live webinar will include a 30-minute presentation covering a range of topics. Attendees will need to register in advance for this webinar on the Company’s Investor Relations (investors.picklejar.com page or https://on.zoom.us/h/PickleJar/picklejar_unveils_latest_venue_managed_services_innovations__0828241400/uD3ZGuwSTb2PCAzqhW955g . Registration will be available August 23, 2024. After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

For more information, please visit www.picklejar.com .

Follow PickleJar on our social channels: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. PickleJar expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of PickleJar with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, PickleJar actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or planned. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. PickleJar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of added information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting PickleJar (PKLE), please refer to PickleJar recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

Anna Benson

8326188158

anna@picklejar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.