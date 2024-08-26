SPI Software Sponsors GNEX-CRTA 2024 Conference in Ottawa September 3-5

Gordon McClendon, CEO SPI Software

Conference offers unique platform for networking, education, and collaboration for participants from Canada, Mexico, and U.S.

Kingsway (NYSE:KFS)

We look forward to engaging with attendees and sharing how our comprehensive suite of software products can empower resorts to achieve even greater success.” — Gordon McClendon

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPI Software, the leading provider of technology solutions for the vacation ownership industry , is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming GNEX-CRTA 2024 Conference, held from September 3-5 at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, in the heart of Canada's historic capital city of Ottawa."We are delighted to again sponsor the GNEX-CRTA conference," said Gordon McClendon, CEO of SPI Software. "This event provides an invaluable opportunity for industry stakeholders to connect, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions that can have an impact on the future of vacation ownership. We look forward to engaging with attendees and sharing how our comprehensive suite of software products can empower resorts to achieve even greater success."Gaetan Babin, President and CEO of the Canadian Resort and Travel Association (CRTA), echoed McClendon's sentiment, stating, "CRTA is appreciative of SPI Software's continued support of our association and this important conference. Their expertise and leadership in the technology sector are invaluable to our members. We are confident that this year's Ottawa event will be a resounding success, fostering valuable connections and driving positive change within the vacation ownership industry."The GNEX-CRTA Conference is a premier event for the Canadian vacation ownership industry , welcoming industry leaders, developers, and resort operators for insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and exploration of the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of the sector.The popular annual conference attracts participants from Canada, Mexico, the US and beyond, offering a unique platform for networking, education, and collaboration. Insightful speakers from industry leaders and thought-provoking group discussions deliver invaluable information to attendees. A special conference feature is a one-minute "elevator pitch" that helps introduce each company and the services they provide.David Callaghan, SPI Software's Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will be available at the conference to share how SPI's state-of-the-art technology solutions can help resorts optimize operations, enhance guest experiences, and achieve their business goals. David also serves on the CRTA board of directors, further demonstrating SPI Software's commitment to the Canadian vacation ownership market. Conference attendees interested in learning more about SPI Software and how their solutions can elevate resort operations are encouraged to connect with David Callaghan at David.Callaghan@SPIinc.comAbout SPI SoftwareSPI Software is the global leader in providing software and technology solutions for the vacation ownership industry. Celebrating over 45 years of innovation and experience, SPI's award-winning solutions empower resorts to streamline operations and optimize business performance. Their cutting-edge solutions are trusted by resorts, developers, and management companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.spisoftware.com About CRTACRTA is a prominent industry association dedicated to advancing the interests of the Canadian resort industries at home and abroad. The organization strives to foster collaboration, advocate for industry-related policies, and promote exceptional experiences offered by Canadian resorts and travel organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.