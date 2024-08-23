Application Deadline Approaching for Disaster Unemployment Benefits for Victims of Severe Storms, Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes, Flooding

Jefferson City, MO – The Missouri Department of Labor’s Division of Employment Security will be accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) through September 23, 2024, from individuals in Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, and Texas counties whose employment was lost or interrupted due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred from May 19 to May 27, 2024.

DUA provides unemployment benefits and re-employment assistance services to survivors affected by a disaster. This assistance is only available to those survivors who are not eligible for regular state unemployment insurance. Eligibility for DUA will be determined on a week-to-week basis and an individual can only receive benefits for as long as his or her unemployment continues as a direct result of the disaster.

To be eligible for DUA benefits under Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA-DR-4803-DR, individuals:

Must be an unemployed or self-employed worker whose unemployment was caused as a direct result of the major disaster declared by the President

Must be a U.S. national or a qualified alien; and

Must not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state; and

Must have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, one of the counties listed above; and

Must establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income.

Also eligible to apply for DUA are individuals who:

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster; or

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster; or

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household; or

Cannot work or perform self-employment due to closure of a facility by the federal government.

Applicants are required to provide proof that they were employed or self-employed at the time the disaster occurred or were scheduled to begin work when the disaster occurred. This proof of employment must be filed with the initial claim or within 21 days of filling their DUA claim. To claim, individuals will need their Social Security Number and the name and address of their last employer or prospective employer. A copy of the most recent federal income tax forms or check stubs may also be required (self-employed individuals should also provide Schedules SE and Schedule C or Schedule F).

To file a DUA claim online 24/7 visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov. For assistance with filing a claim, call your Regional Claims Center (see below) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Missourians impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding in all the declared counties can register for additional assistance by calling the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at (800) 621-3362, TTY (800) 462-7585, or register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Regional Claims Centers

Jefferson City……………………573-751-9040

Kansas City………………………816-889-3101

St. Louis …………………………314-340-4950

Springfield ………………………417-895-6851

Outside Local Calling Area ……..800-320-2519

To find additional resources across the state, visit the Missouri Recovery Portal at recovery.mo.gov.