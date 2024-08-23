Water and Sanitation on jointly held 6th Citizen Science awareness workshop in Tembisa

DWS, SANBI, and Nature Speaks jointly held the 6th Citizen Science awareness workshop in Tembisa

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), in partnership with the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and Nature Speaks, recently held the 6th Citizen Science awareness workshop in Tembisa, Johannesburg, with an intention to educate and engage local traditional healers on the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable water resource management.

Citizen science is a powerful tool that harnesses the knowledge and participation of local communities in scientific research and environmental monitoring. By involving traditional healers, who often interact closely with natural ecosystems, the workshop aimed to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on water resources and the environment.

Ms. Noloyiso Mbiza, the national coordinator of Citizen Science and a traditional healer herself, highlighted the significance of the workshop in empowering traditional healers to better understand and protect their natural surroundings. She emphasized the role of traditional healers as custodians of traditional knowledge and practices, and the importance of integrating this knowledge with modern environmental conservation efforts.

“We also provide them with the tools to investigate pollution in their catchment areas, so they can understand where the pollutants are coming from. This is important because it directly affects them, given that they spend about 95% of their time in the affected environment”, she added.

One of the key objectives of the workshop was to provide traditional healers with training on how to identify sources of pollution in their local areas. Traditional healers often perform rituals and ceremonies in natural spaces, such as rivers, making them particularly vulnerable to the impacts of pollution and environmental degradation. By equipping traditional healers with the skills to recognize and address environmental threats, the workshop aimed to promote sustainable practices that minimize harm to water resources and ecosystems.

The collaborative efforts underscore the importance of partnerships in promoting environmental sustainability and community engagement. By bringing together government agencies, research institutions, and local community organizations, the workshop facilitated dialogue, knowledge exchange, and capacity building among traditional healers and environmental stakeholders.

The response from traditional healers in attendance was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the opportunity to learn and engage with government and environmental organizations. Their input and insights highlighted the importance of inclusive and community-driven approaches to environmental awareness and conservation.

Building on the success of the 6th Citizen Science awareness workshop, the organizers announced that the next workshop will be held in Tembisa on 30 August 2024, and will be open to all members of the local community, welcoming participation from residents interested in learning more about citizen science, environmental conservation, and sustainable water management practices.

END

Issued by the Department of Water & Sanitation

For more information, contact DWS Head of Communication, Dr Mandla Mathebula on 083 235 8675 or Andile Tshona at 073 566 3345