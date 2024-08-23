Strategic Growth in Acrylic Acid Esters Market Size to USD 16.5 Billion by 2034 Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Industry Leaders, Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc

The acrylic acid esters market figures are also being driven by the paints and coatings industry's expansion. Acrylic acid esters are used in the production of most paints and coatings products because they increase the strength, resilience, transparency, and resistance to UV rays and abrasions of adhesives, paints, and coatings.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acrylic acid esters market (نطاق سوق استرات حمض الأكريليك) was projected to attain US$ 8.5 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 16.5 billion.

Two useful monomers that are utilized to functionalize acrylic copolymers are acrylic acid and esters. Acrylic acid esters are employed as chemical intermediates in the manufacturing of a wide range of adhesives, sealants, coatings, plastic additives, and paper coatings.

In addition to their exceptional resistance to heat, water, and UV light, they are also used in textile processing. Acrylic acid esters are used as paper adhesives in the paper-making industry to increase the strength, cohesion, and mechanical stability of paper.

Acrylate polymers are characterized by a wide range of attributes, including super absorbency, toughness, flexibility, transparency, and hardness. They are frequently found in pressure-sensitive adhesives, which are used for mounting graphic displays, assembling electrical equipment, and marking food packaging.

Key Findings of Market Report

Acryl acid use has surged recently on a worldwide scale. One essential chemical stage in the production of superabsorbent polymers is acrylic acid. The personal care industry's surge in demand for super absorbent polymers is enhancing the dynamics of the acrylic acid esters market.

Superabsorbents guard against skin irritation and keep the skin dry. They are used as plant fertilizers and water containers in the agricultural industry.

In addition, they find application in the production of adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and diapers. In the near future, rising spending on personal hygiene products is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the acrylic acid esters market.

Market Trends For Acrylic Acid Esters

Acrylic acid esters are used in the paints and coatings industry to create pressure-sensitive adhesives, paints, varnishes, and tapes. Polymeric materials get numerous desired properties from acrylic acid esters, including color stability and clarity. They have exceptional heat and age resistance as well as high weatherability.

The acrylic acid esters market is seeing a rise in revenue due to the manufacture of pressure-sensitive adhesives, paints, coatings, and tapes. Sales data from coatings firms in the United States and abroad grew in 2021 compared to 2020, according to PCI magazine.

There were 41.8 million tons of paints and coatings produced in 2020, and the industry expanded by 2.3% year until 2030.

Global Market for Acrylic Acid Esters: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the acrylic acid esters market growth throughout the regions. These are:

Asia Pacific held the highest share of the acrylic acid esters market in 2023, according to the most recent market data. The building and construction industry's growth is enhancing the region's market trajectory.

An essential polymer utilized as a raw ingredient for several goods used in the building and construction industry is acrylic acid. These goods consist of plastic additives, coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

Significant investment in the building and construction sector is being spurred by rapid industrialization and population increase, which is augmenting the market share of acrylic acid esters in Asia Pacific.

As per International Data Corporation (IDC) research, Japan is expected to invest over US$ 6.6 billion (1.5 trillion yen) towards infrastructure projects by 2024. This sum represents a 12.1% increase in government spending in Japan directly related to construction activities in Japan.

Global Acrylic Acid Esters Market: Key Players

Key players in the acrylic acid esters market provide goods with superior weathering and UV resistance, low-temperature performance, hydrophobicity, and water resistance.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global acrylic acid esters market:

Arkema

BASF SE

TOAGOSEI CO., LTD.

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

Dow

Key Developments

Arkema and ISMERT , a carrier connected to the MGE Group, collaborated in March 2024 to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to the shipping of acrylic goods by over 80%.

At its Verbund facility in Zhanjiang, China, BASF SE began building a new manufacturing complex in 2023. The complex will house facilities producing glacial acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, and 2-ethylhexyl acrylate.

Global Acrylic Acid Esters Market Segmentation

By Type Butyl Acrylate (BA) Methyl Acrylate (MA) Ethyl Acrylate (EA) 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Others

By Application Adhesives & Sealants Coatings Plastic Additives Paper Coatings Textile Processing Others

By End-use Building & Construction Automotive Paints & Coatings Paper & Packaging Textile Plastic Manufacturing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



