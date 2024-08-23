CarMax Shows the Way Car Buying Shouldn’t Be in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” Universe

The new “BeetleMax” campaign reminds us to appreciate the way things should be

Richmond, VA, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is excited to announce the launch of its latest and zaniest campaign yet: “BeetleMax: The Way Car Buying Shouldn’t Be.” This campaign, created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures, is here just in time for the highly anticipated film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” only in theaters on September 6, 2024.

“We’re taking you on a wild ride through a car dealership run by none other than Beetlejuice himself,” said Sarah Lane, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at CarMax. “With his mischievous and unpredictable antics, Beetlejuice is the perfect character to show you how car buying shouldn’t be, and why CarMax is the way to go.”

The BeetleMax campaign features a :90 hero film that takes viewers on a hilarious journey through a nightmarish car dealership. Packed with fun imagery, beloved characters from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” and nostalgic nods to the original film, this campaign blurs the lines between advertising and pure entertainment. CarMax even created its own quirky Model Town, cast the iconic Shrinkers, and gave the classic “Day-O” song a BeetleMax twist.

“Beetlejuice is among Warner Bros. most beloved franchises and continues to be sought out by audiences of all ages. Theatrical partnerships with brands like CarMax and their BeetleMax campaign are exciting because they allow us to extend the cinematic world for moviegoers and offer an enhanced entertainment experience. We are thrilled to be partnering with Carmax in such an innovative and immersive way for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” said Dana Nussbaum, EVP of Worldwide Marketing for Warner Bros. Pictures.

To bring this vision to life, CarMax and Warner Bros. Pictures assembled a dream team of creative and entertainment partners.

The concept was born out of the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” universe, the brainchild of the iconic director and film producer, Tim Burton.

Director: Ulf Johansson, one of the most awarded commercial directors in the world, directed the spots.

Executive Producer: Phillipa Smith of Smith and Jones, known for “The Flying Doctors” and “Killing Joe.”

Director of Photography: Andrejz Sekula who has worked on films like “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs.”

Production Designer: Steve Smithwick who handles all of Warner Bros. Pictures’ European work.

Scenic Sets served as the Model Town makers.

Wardrobe Stylist: Vicki Russell who has worked on “Cashback,” “Gothic,” and “Mums List.”

Choreographer: Litze Bixter who has worked on “Legend” and “Man Up.”

Costume Designer: Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, known for her work on “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Chicago,” and “Memoirs of a Geisha,” consulted on costume design.

Makeup: Oscar-winner Neal Scanlan, known for his work for the new series of “Star Wars,” was animatronic & special makeup effects supervisor for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ” and helped bring the Shrinkers to life in BeetleMax.

and helped bring the Shrinkers to life in BeetleMax. Makeup: Katie Newitt, known for her work for the new series of “Star Wars,” worked on animatronic & special makeup effects for BeetleMax.

Production Designer: Mark Scruton, known for “Wednesday,” “Gravity,” and “Ready Player One” consulted on production design.

The campaign, concepted by The Martin Agency, is inclusive of two spots, which will be cut down into different lengths and distributed as both television commercials and online videos, and robust social media content. The first two Model Town videos, which serve as teasers for the two BeetleMax hero videos, have been in market from August 12 through August 22. The hero videos will be in market immediately following, from today, August 23 through October 10. Please click here to view BeetleMax campaign.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year that ended February 29, 2024, CarMax sold approximately 770,000 used vehicles and 550,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in receivables during fiscal 2024, adding to its nearly $17 billion portfolio. CarMax has 245 store locations, nearly 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 20 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to making a positive impact on people, communities and the environment. Learn more in the 2024 Responsibility Report. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

About BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

About Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures is a part of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, which also includes New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. Pictures partners with the world’s most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for global audiences. Warner Bros. Pictures has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

Attachments

Public Relations CarMax (855) 887-2915 PR@carmax.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.