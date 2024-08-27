10 Finalists Selected for Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award

Representing every region of the United States, finalists now have the opportunity to earn National Civics Teacher of the Year honor and $5,000 top prize.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s civics teachers are essential for helping students learn about our country, our government, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens.Now, 10 of the nation’s top middle school and high school civics teachers have been selected as finalists for the 2024-2025 Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading resources and programs. Through its National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, the Institute works to highlight the important work of America’s dedicated civics teachers.The National Civics Teacher of the Year finalists were chosen after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to nominate outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the role of civics teachers in helping students live the ideals of a free and just society.The 10 National Civics Teacher of the Year Award finalists include:• Shari Conditt, Woodland High School, Woodland, WA• Michele Giacobbi, Blackman High School, Murfreesboro, TN• Kimberly Huffman, Wayne County Schools Career Center, Smithville, OH• Frances Hunter-Imbert, General Ray Davis Middle School, Stockbridge, GA• Carl Nelson, Walden Grove High School, Sahuarita, AZ• Megan Ostruzka, Greenwich High School, Greenwich, CT• Laura Rojas-Gotay, Discovery Intermediate School, Kissimmee, FL• Marc Sirico, Pelham Memorial High School, Pelham, NY• Tyler Trimberger, Wayzata High School, Plymouth, MN• Christen Wilson, Conway High School, Conway, MOThis year’s finalists, representing 10 different states and every region of the country, have all earned a $1,000 prize. The National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, which comes with a $5,000 top prize, will be announced during the Bill of Rights Institute’s Constitution Day Live program on September 17.SmartPass, a leading provider of digital hall pass technology used by thousands of schools nationwide to increase student accountability and foster better outcomes, is joining the Bill of Rights Institute to help sponsor this year’s contest and awards.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said he hopes the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award inspires conversation about the important role civics teachers play in educating our children.“Civic education offers students the opportunity to learn America’s founding principles, understand our nation’s story, and develop the skills they need for a lifetime of citizenship,” Bobb said. “Civics teachers are essential to the future of our communities and our nation, and we are proud to help give them the recognition they deserve.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org Supporting over 2,000 K–12 schools nationwide, SmartPass is a digital hall pass + student accountability solution that replaces traditional hall passes to foster better student outcomes. SmartPass empowers educators and students, minimizes classroom disruptions, maximizes instructional time, and makes student management easier and less stressful. Learn more at www.smartpass.app

