2024 Hainan Tourism & Cultural Excellence Top 10 Revealed

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In spring 2024, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province launched a global "Hainan Tourism & Cultural Excellence Top 10" selection event, which received widespread media coverage and enthusiastic support from around the world. Top spots include Ling Shui's Boundary Island, Sanya's Yalong Bay, and Danzhou's Daner Zhuiguang Station.

The event has featured 96 posts on Facebook highlighting Hainan's diverse travel offerings, including the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway, marine adventures, duty-free shopping, wellness retreats, rural experiences, rainforests, and intangible cultural heritage. These posts have showcased Hainan's vibrant tourism and culture to the global audience, especially the 59 visa-free countries, receiving positive responses from users in countries like the U.S., France, and Spain.

After six months of recommendations and voting, the "Hainan Tourism & Cultural Excellence Top 10" is revealed. The list includes Boundary Island in Ling Shui, Yalong Bay in Sanya, the Danzhou's Daner Zhuiguang Station, the Wanning section of the Hainan Coastal Scenic Highway, Sanya International Duty-Free City, Houhai Village in Sanya, Haikou's Old Arcade Street, Maona Village in Wuzhishan City, the Hainan Li Brocade, and Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park. Additionally, some unique regional experiences have captured international attention. These include the annual China International Consumer Products Expo, showcasing top global products; the Nanhai Museum in Hainan, which highlights the ancient Maritime Silk Road; Hainan's famous local dishes, such as Wenchang Chicken, Hainan Rice Noodles, Hainan-style Mooncakes, and Ling Shui Sour Rice Noodles; and the wellness destination of the Seven Fairy-Lady Mountain in Baoting, known for its tropical rainforest and natural hot springs.

As China's largest free trade port and its only tropical island province, Hainan province boasts 68 unique bays, over 4,400 square kilometers of tropical rainforest national parks, and a Chinese ethnic cultural heritage stretching over 3,000 years, all of which are Hainan's distinctive tourism and cultural symbols. Hainan offers dozens of international flights and visa-free entry for visitors from 59 countries and tourist groups registered in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions for up to 144 hours. Hainan is also equipped with a unique coastal scenic highway and high-speed rail. Plus, it's home to one of the world's largest duty-free shopping malls, making it a top destination for duty-free shopping in Asia.

Source: The Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province

China Contact for media only: Contact person: Mr. Fu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

