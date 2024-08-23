VERB’s MARKET.live Partners with BeautyStat and TikTok to Bring Exclusive Skincare Event to TikTok Audience

Exclusive August 28, 2024 Event Will Feature BeautyStat CEO and Veteran Cosmetic Chemist, Ron Robinson, and Hospitality Expert and Beauty Influencer, Drew Dorsey, Sharing Skincare Expertise and Limited-Time Offers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the force behind MARKET.live, is thrilled to announce a livestream partnership with BeautyStat, a trailblazing skincare brand, and TikTok, the leading short-form video platform.



On August 28th from 3 pm - 7 pm PT, the exclusive MARKET.live BeautyStat event will be streamed live on TikTok, offering the platform's vast audience unparalleled access to BeautyStat's CEO and veteran cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson.

"As a cosmetic chemist-founded company, we've seen firsthand how the current market is saturated with products. We promise to be transparent and aim to be the go-to ingredient authority to democratize skincare knowledge and science for our community so they can make the savviest choices for their skin," stated BeautyStat CEO Ron Robinson.

"We're excited to partner with BeautyStat and TikTok to bring this exclusive event to the TikTok audience," stated Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. "We're leveraging our expertise and best practices from our experiences in China to deliver a unique and engaging experience that will showcase BeautyStat's innovative skincare products."

Event Details:

Date/Time: August 28, 2024, 3 pm - 7 pm PT

Location: https://www.tiktok.com/@market.live_official

Hosts: Ron Robinson, CEO of BeautyStat, and Drew Dorsey, Hospitality Expert and Beauty Influencer

Exclusive Access: Chat directly with Ron and Drew about skincare and how BeautyStat is changing the game!

Limited-Time Offers: Enjoy LIVE-only key pricing, exclusive discounts, giveaways, and bundles available solely through TikTok.

RSVP here

About BeautyStat

BeautyStat is a skincare brand that revolutionizes skincare with a fact-based, chemist-driven perspective. Founded by Ron Robinson in 2009, BeautyStat is dedicated to helping individuals make informed choices for their skin.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, among others, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

