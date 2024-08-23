Patriot Glass Solutions, a C-Bond Subsidiary, Accelerates Development of its Best-of-Breed ASESS Shield with C-Bond’s Patented Bullet-Resistant Technology for Use During Public Speaking Events

Patriot Glass ASESS Shield, being co-developed with Fox2Sierra, is designed to protect high profile speakers such as presidential candidates, politicians, world leaders, and business executives

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, today announced that its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary is accelerating the development of its best-of-breed Patriot Glass ASESS Shield with C-Bond’s patented bullet-resistant technology for use during public speaking events. The project is a joint development effort with Fox2Sierra to protect high profile public speakers such as presidential candidates, politicians, world leaders, and business executives.

Patriot Glass Solutions and Fox2Sierra are combining Fox2Sierra’s Active Shooter Evacuation/Escape Security Shield (ASESS) and C-Bond’s Ballistic-Resistant System (C-Bond BRS) to create a protective device in response to active shooters and the threats they pose to high profile speakers in public environments. The objective is to combine both systems to provide ballistic protection from all angles while maintaining a clear vision of the speaker. The shield will have no effect on visual or audio capabilities. The mobile ballistic platform can also be moved into any number of positions and can move away with those who it is intended to protect during entry and exit.

“With Patriot Glass Solutions’ patented glass strengthening technology already installed in more than 200 locations in the U.S., the majority of which are schools, we are the optimal choice for providing a best-in-class, bullet-resistant, easily maneuverable shield to protect those speaking in vulnerable environments,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Patriot Glass Solutions and Fox2Sierra are moving quickly to complete the development of this product and deliver a functioning, demonstratable prototype next month.”

C-Bond’s glass strengthening protective solutions, sold through its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary, including C-Bond Secure, an application to deter forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant system, have been installed in more than 200 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other high-security facilities around the country. To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About Fox2Sierra

Fox2Sierra, LLC is a full-service consulting company dedicated to helping schools, community organizations and houses of worship enhance their security profile. We start by listening to our clients and end users, training a first-hand understanding of their wants, needs, and potential issues and then working collaboratively to find creative solutions to complex problems. Our offerings are tailored to the specific needs encountered by our clients and end users. Fox2Sierra offers numerous training and ballistic product options in the active shooter and emergency response space and will develop threat assessments in addition to creating and tailoring Standard Operating Procedures, including emergency action plans, incident command and control, liaising with law enforcement and first responders, lockdown protocols and active shooter response. Classes in Mass Casualty Care, Situational Awareness, Emergency Medical Training, De-Escalation, Basic, Medium, and Advanced Combatives and fully-immersive real-world scenario-based training are also available. Finally, we offer technology solutions built from the widely-deployed Team Awareness Kit (TAK), which provides real-time situational awareness and communication over secure networks. This system allows real-time communication between staff internally, as well as externally with first responders and law enforcement to minimize response time and provide essential information faster, when seconds count. To learn more, visit: www.Fox2Sierra.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Universal City, TX-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems atomek@cbondsystems.com Contact: Cervitude Nicholas Coriano 203.685.0346

Legal Disclaimer:

