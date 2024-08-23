American Rebel Light Beer Enters Full Production to Satisfy Customer Demand in Multiple States

Nashville, TN, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, announced initial production of American Rebel Light 12oz and “Tall Boy” cans for distribution. American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager.



Batches of American Rebel Light Beer are currently “In the Tank” and on schedule. The Company is taking initial stocking orders from distributors Best Brands in Tennessee and Dichello in Connecticut. Reorders are being aggregated for Ohio’s Bonbright and Kansas’s Standard Beverage. Initial production of American Rebel Light is scheduled to be available to our distributors’ customers right after Labor Day.

“American Rebel Light is coming to a store near you. Production of our non-craft light beer is a crucial step in the evolution of the American Rebel brand, and I’m happy to announce that we are on schedule,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “Feedback on our initial test run has been positive with appearances at events like the Country Stampede in the Kansas City suburb of Bonner Springs, KS. Our beer is poised and ready to take market share nationwide as we continue to enter new distribution agreements.”

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S.

“I am very proud of our incredible distributors we’ve contracted with so far,” said Andy Ross. “For the entire state of Kansas, we’ve contracted with Standard Beverage Corporation (www.standardbeverage.com/), a leading beverage distributor in Kansas for 75 years. Standard Beverage has already placed American Rebel Light Lager into nearly 200 retail locations, including grocery store chains Price Chopper and Hen House, a few 7-11s and many independent convenience and liquor stores.”

Bonbright Distributors (www.bonbright.com/), a Miller/Coors house, has already launched American Rebel Light Lager at Tony Stewart's Eldora Speedway (www.eldoraspeedway.com/) and the surrounding area and will expand throughout their entire 9-county territory in west central Ohio in September. The Rebel Light launch at Eldora Speedway was a massive success, topped off by a great post-race concert by American Rebel CEO Andy Ross that was such a hit that the track has asked Andy and band back to perform later this summer. The track supported the Rebel Light launch with a billboard ad and live messages on the scoreboard promoting America's Patriotic Beer. The “World's Greatest Dirt Track” and American Rebel Light Beer are a perfect match and race attendees will enjoy Rebel Light all season long.

A major force in the state of Tennessee, Best Brands (www.bestbrandsinc.com/) will launch American Rebel Light Lager in Tennessee right after Labor Day; and has already secured commitments from some of the largest bars in the Nashville Entertainment district. Nashville's Broadway district is reported to sell more alcohol per square mile than anywhere else in the world; and it is an amazing accomplishment to get commitments to sell a brand-new beer in this high-volume area.

Dichello Distributors (dichello.com/), an Anheuser-Busch house, will launch American Rebel Light Lager in 4 counties in Connecticut in September. They are excited to replace some of their lost business with our beer and they are also opening doors for us with other distributors throughout the AB network in other states. Andy Ross will perform at a northeast American Rebel launch party for onboarding distributors and on-premise and off-premise key accounts at the world-famous Toad’s Place October 10. Toad’s Place is an historic venue that has hosted many of the world’s most well-known acts, including the Rolling Stones.

“It shows you the power of the brand that we are able to contract with the best distributors in the country,” said Andy Ross. “It is evidence that America is ready to celebrate America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. We expect beer sales to be approximately $1 million for 2024 and ramp up quickly in 2025. We look forward to announcing more of our ongoing expansion very soon.”

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit: www.americanrebelbeer.com

