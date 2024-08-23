Excitement Builds as the 64th IGCA Congress Kicks Off in Québec City, Québec

Independent garden centre owners and operators in Québec are eager to welcome delegates from the International Garden Centre Association (IGCA) at their annual Congress taking place in and around Québec City and Montréal.

Québec City, Canada, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Québec City, Québec, August 25, 2024—This weekend, the vibrant cities of Montreal and Québec City will play host to the 64th annual International Garden Centre Association's (IGCA) Congress, brought to you by Garden Centres Canada, a commodity group of the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA). From August 25 to August 31, 2024, this premier event will showcase the finest in global garden retailing to an exclusive assembly of 200 garden centre owners and operators from 19 countries.

This prestigious event, held annually in a different country, offers a unique platform for the world's elite garden centre owners and operators to showcase, learn, and share the best practices and trends shaping the future of garden retail. With over ten garden centres and local attractions on the itinerary, the IGCA Congress promises a comprehensive exploration of Canada’s horticultural excellence.

A Glimpse of Canadian Horticultural Brilliance

The Congress will feature morning business sessions, interactive tours and a Next-Gen youth component designed to foster the exchange of ideas and experiences among garden centres worldwide. Attendees will witness the vibrant and thriving Québec garden centre scene, hailed for its exceptional scale and the remarkable quality of its plants. "The scale of the Québec garden centres is stunning," says Leanne Johnson, IGCA Event Chair, a renowned horticultural expert and participant. "The quality of the plants and just the abundance and inspiration are remarkable. This Congress is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the very best of what the global garden retail industry offers right here in Canada."

Canada's Legacy of Hosting Success

This marks the fourth time Canada has had the honour of hosting the IGCA Congress, following highly successful events in Niagara Falls (2017), Vancouver (2008), and Toronto (1995). The anticipation for this year’s Congress has been building, and the host cities of Québec City and Montreal are poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Johnson was excited: “We are thrilled to welcome our international guests to Québec. The IGCA Congress is a true celebration of the global garden centre community, and we are proud to showcase the unique charm and horticultural prowess of our Canadian garden centres.”

Looking Forward

As the IGCA Congress unfolds, participants can look forward to a week filled with networking opportunities, educational sessions, and immersive tours that inspire and energize them to elevate their businesses. The event is a showcase and testament to the power of collaboration and shared knowledge within the global garden centre community.

About the CNLA

The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is a national not-for-profit federation of nine provincial landscape and horticulture associations representing over 4,600 members. Comprised of thousands of locally owned companies that grow, sell, design, install, and maintain plants and other landscape features, our members represent the country’s $14.48 billion green industry. To learn more, visit www.cnla-acpp.ca .

About the IGCA

The International Garden Centre Association (IGCA) is dedicated to promoting the interests and success of garden centers globally. It serves as a platform for garden center owners and operators from various countries to collaborate, share best practices, and foster international connections within the industry. The IGCA hosts an annual Congress in different countries each year, offering attendees the opportunity to visit local garden centers, participate in business sessions, and exchange ideas and experiences with their international peers. This event highlights global trends in gardening and retail and provides valuable insights and networking opportunities for its members. To learn more, visit www.intgardencentre.org .

