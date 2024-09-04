The Exponential Rise of Cloud Marketplaces and the Need for Strategic Co-Selling

ACE 2.0 ushers in a new era of collaboration and efficiency in co-selling. This program empowers ISVs to unlock greater co-selling success and maximize their business growth within the AWS Marketplace” — Manesh Raveendran, CEO of Spektra Systems

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaaSify, a leading expert in cloud integration and co-selling for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), today announced the release of a new comprehensive e-book, " ACE 2.0 with SaaSify! Master Co-Selling on AWS Marketplace ."The software landscape is fiercely competitive, and ISVs are constantly seeking new avenues for growth. Cloud marketplaces, like AWS Marketplace , have seen a surge in popularity as a go-to-market (GTM) channel. However, simply establishing a presence isn't enough. To truly capitalize on the potential of these marketplaces, ISVs need to embrace strategic co-selling initiatives.𝗨𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗪𝗦 𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝟮.𝟬: 𝗔 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗦𝗩 𝗦𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀SaaSify's new e-book "ACE 2.0 with SaaSify! Master Co-Selling on AWS Marketplace." dives deep into the recently launched AWS ACE 2.0 program, a gamechanger for ISVs seeking to co-sell effectively on AWS Marketplace. The e-book covers the new changes with ACE 2.0 like streamlining opportunity management, workflow automation and one-click automapping, etc.𝗘𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗦𝗩𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗼-𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴The e-book offers a wealth of valuable information for ISVs, including:• A comprehensive understanding of the AWS Marketplace and its opportunities for ISVs.• An in-depth exploration of the AWS ACE Program, including eligibility, benefits, and features.• Demystifying the technical process for AWS ACE success, covering opportunity submission and technical validation.• Best practices for operating ACE effectively, with a focus on the co-sell development framework.• Real-world insights from successful ISVs leveraging the AWS ACE Program.• The importance and process of automating the ACE pipeline for accelerated co-selling.• A breakdown of the changes introduced in ACE 2.0 like Data Integration Boost, Opportunity Management Upgrade, Auto-Pilot Workflows, One click Automapping, etc. and their impact on ISVs.Divided into clear sections, the e-book serves as a standalone resource for ISVs seeking to master co-selling on AWS Marketplace with ACE 2.0.𝗔 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗦𝗩 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵ISVs can download their free copy of "ACE 2.0 with SaaSify! Master Co-Selling on AWS Marketplace." by visiting https://bit.ly/ebook-saasify 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝗮𝗦𝗶𝗳𝘆SaaSify is a leading provider of cloud integration and co-selling solutions for ISVs. With deep expertise in AWS Marketplace, we empower ISVs to unlock the full potential of co-selling and achieve sustainable growth. Automate your ACE pipeline & leverage AWS co-selling power with SaaSify.

