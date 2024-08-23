Fertigation & Chemigation Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Fertigation & Chemigation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fertigation & chemigation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $42.64 billion in 2023 to $46.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to precision agriculture adoption, water scarcity concerns, agricultural productivity demands, government initiatives and subsidies, and environmental sustainability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The fertigation & chemigation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $60.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change adaptation, demand for controlled-release fertilizers, expanding horticulture sector, global population growth, and rising adoption of greenhouse farming.

Growth Driver Of The Fertigation & Chemigation Market

Growing vegetable production is expected to propel the growth of the fertigation and chemigation market going forward. Vegetable refers to specific plant parts that are edible, such as leaves, roots, stems, and flowers. In vegetable production, drip irrigation is the most popular method of fertigation as it lessens water contact with crop development above the ground (leaves, stems, and fruit), which minimizes the likelihood of developing many crop diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the fertigation & chemigation market include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Netafim Global, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., T-L Irrigation Company.

Technical advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fertigation and chemigation market. Major companies operating in the fertigation and chemigation market are launching improved disc designs to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Technique: Drip, Other Techniques

2) By Input Type: Fertilizers, Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, Other Input Types

3) By Crop Type: Food Crops, Cash Crops, Horticulture Crops, Plantation Crops, Turf and Ornamental, Other Crop Types

4) By End Use: Agriculture, Horticulture, Greenhouse, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the fertigation and chemigation market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global fertigation and chemigation market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the fertigation & chemigation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Fertigation & Chemigation Market Definition

Fertigation and chemigation refer to the injection of chemicals into the irrigation system. Fertigation is specifically used for the application of fertilizer (plant nutrients) through an irrigation system whereas chemigation is the application of pesticides using an irrigation system. These systems are used in soil or water testing, nutrient deficiencies in plants, and weed or pest control.

Fertigation & Chemigation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fertigation & Chemigation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fertigation & chemigation market size, fertigation & chemigation market drivers and trends, fertigation & chemigation market major players, fertigation & chemigation competitors' revenues, fertigation & chemigation market positioning, and fertigation & chemigation market growth across geographies. The fertigation & chemigation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

