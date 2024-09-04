Carissa Summer Rose, photo credit: Garett Stotko, https://CarissaSummerRose.com

Pop Singer Carissa Summer Rose Debuts Summer Anthem "Sun Kids" Worldwide

I wanted to create a space where no matter how old you get, you're never 'too old' to tap into your inner 'Sun Kid.'” — Carissa Summer Rose

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop sensation Carissa Summer Rose has released her latest single, "Sun Kids," a vibrant summer anthem that captures the essence of carefree youth and the universal longing for escape from everyday pressures. At just 23 years old, Carissa Summer Rose bridges the gap between Gen Z and Millennial sensibilities, drawing inspiration from her unique upbringing and exposure to pop culture spanning from the '90s through the 2010s and beyond. "Sun Kids" taps into a collective nostalgia for carefree summers while addressing the modern need to unplug and be present."I wanted to create a space where no matter how old you get, you're never 'too old' to tap into your inner 'Sun Kid,'" says Carissa. "Being a 'Sun Kid' is about the mindset and being able to incorporate more playfulness and fun in your day-to-day."The track showcases Carissa's commitment to blending genres, a testament to her collaboration with producer Dan Richards (One Direction, etc.) The production is further elevated by the Grammy-nominated expertise of Mark Needham (Pink, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, etc.), bringing an exceptional quality to the sound.Carissa's passion for nature and the environment, particularly her love for the ocean, is evident in "Sun Kids." Growing up between the woods of Massachusetts and the beaches of the Gulf Coast and Cape Cod, and now California, she hopes to inspire others to appreciate and protect the natural world through her music.Carissa states, "Recently, a lot of my new singles have been celebrating the arrival of summer. For me, my summertime is often spent by the ocean in Los Angeles. I think sometimes, it's easy to take for granted how amazing it is to live in a place with so much wildlife. I want to spend more time celebrating it. Because I love nature, especially the ocean, I want to share its beauty with others. I think that if more people learn to love and appreciate nature, they will be more likely to want to protect and care for it. I think that's our first step in creating real change. ""Sun Kids" is now available on all major streaming platforms. The song credits include music and lyrics by Carissa Summer Rose and Dan Richards, with Carissa Summer Rose performing. Dan Richards provided live guitar, keys, and drum programming, as well as production. Mixing engineering was handled by Mark Needham, with mastering by Grammy award winner Howie Weinberg. Carissa Summer Rose is managed by Bruce Edwin of Starpower Management. Fans can stream "Sun Kids" on Spotify and Apple Music among more.About Carissa Summer Rose:When she was just 17 years old, the remarkably talented and driven musician uprooted her life and made the solo move from Boston to LA to pursue a career in music. The initial culture shock gave way to tremendous personal growth. Though she dealt with rampant sexism and inequality along the way, it only strengthened her resolve. Carissa aims to inspire fans while pushing society to become more inclusive and fairer towards women. Carissa views her discography as different chapters in her continual journey of growth, both personal and artistic. Her sound fuses pop, rock, R&B, punk, and a multitude of other genres to pack an emotional punch, while her vulnerable lyrics promote themes of self-love, female empowerment, equality, and inner strength.Carissa Summer Rose, Official Website: https://CarissaSummerRose.com Carissa Summer Rose, Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carissasummerrose/ Carissa Summer Rose, Official Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2rw8lgSVIjZOR62vd3slYB

Carissa Summer Rose, "Sun Kids"

