Sodexo announces the completion of the sale of Sofinsod for € 918 million and the payment of a special interim dividend

Issy-les-Moulineaux, August 23, 2024

Sale by Sodexo of Sofinsod to Bellon SA for €918 million, enabling the simplification of Sodexo's shareholder structure and the monetization of an illiquid asset

All proceeds from the sale will be distributed in the form of a special interim dividend of €6.24 per share

The ex-dividend date will be August 27, 2024. The record date will be August 28, 2024. The special interim dividend will be paid on August 29, 2024.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023

#1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries as at August 31, 2023

80 million consumers served daily

13 billion euros in market capitalization

as at August 22, 2024

