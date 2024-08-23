The registration period for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac banknotes terminating next Friday (30 August)

MACAU, August 23 - The online registration period for the exchange of four previously issued Zodiac Banknotes (including the Rat, Ox, Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac Banknotes) will end at 6:00pm on 30 August 2024 (Friday). The Monetary Authority of Macao would like to remind those citizens who are interested in exchanging for the said banknotes to complete the registration process as soon as possible.

Starting from 9:00am on 5 August 2024, Macao residents can register online for the exchange of the mentioned banknotes via the Monetary Authority of Macao webpage. Up until now, the system functions properly and the registration process has been conducted smoothly. At designated branches of Bank of China and Banco Nacional Ultramarino, assistance of conducting online registration process is provided for those who require assistance.

For enquiries, please call our hotline at 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website (https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html).