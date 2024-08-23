Endodontics Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.97 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.0%

Endodontics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Endodontics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endodontics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the prevalence of dental disorders, the rise in dental tourism, patient awareness and education, dental insurance coverage, collaboration and partnerships.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The endodontics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on minimally invasive procedures, expansion of dental healthcare infrastructure, growing patient preference for aesthetic dentistry, customization and personalization in treatment, and increasing dental disorders in the younger population.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10114&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Endodontics Market

The increasing number of dentists and dental practices is expected to propel the growth of the endodontics market going forward. Dentists and dental practices assist in the maintenance of gums and teeth, and they aid in maintaining oral health by diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the teeth, gums, and mouth. Ondodontics refers to the dental specialty concerned with the study and treatment of dental pulp, and ondodontists are employed to cure problems affecting the inside of the tooth.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/endodontics-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the endodontics market include Coltene Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Septodont Ltd., FKG Dentaire S.A., Mani Inc., Ultradent Products Inc.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the endodontics market going forward. Major companies operating in the endodontics market are focused on innovating new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables

2) By Treatment Type: Root Canal Treatment, Endodontic Retreatment, Endodontic Surgery, Traumatic Dental Injuries, Dental Implants

3) By End Users: Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the endodontics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global endodontics market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the endodontics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Endodontics Market Definition

Endodontics refers to the area of dentistry that deals with a tooth's root tissues and dental pulp. Greek has the words 'endo' for 'inside' and 'odont' for 'tooth'. The delicate pulp tissue inside the tooth is treated by endodontic therapy, often known as root canal therapy.

Endodontics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Endodontics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endodontics market size, endodontics market drivers and trends, endodontics market major players, endodontics competitors' revenues, endodontics market positioning, and endodontics market growth across geographies. The endodontics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

