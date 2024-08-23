Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Minister Gayton Mckenzie adopt a Programme for Social Cohesion

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, Thursday 22 August 2024, held a meeting with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton Mckenzie. The meeting was anchored on the responsibilities delegated to the Deputy President by President Cyril Ramaphosa of advancing Social Cohesion and as the Patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement.

The meeting discussed the proposed Programme of Action for Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration Movement, to ensure that a socially-cohesive, non-sexist, non-racial, equal and safe South Africa is realised.

Amongst others, the meeting agreed to prioritise partnerships within and beyond government, including with Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders as well as Inter-Faith Leaders.

In particular, the programme of action that was agreed to, as anchored on the strategic priorities of the Seventh Administration of Government, will focus on removing obstacles that impede the advancement of social cohesion and moral regeneration in the country.

Under the leadership of the Deputy President, the work will also prioritise tackling gender based violence and femicide, promoting nation building through sport and arts, as well as ensuring equal access to sporting opportunities by all communities!

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.