Global Blood Preparation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Blood Preparation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood preparation market has seen significant growth in recent years, expanding from $44.46 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $47.72 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of blood disorders, a rise in blood transfusion procedures, growing awareness of blood safety, and stringent government regulations. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $61.04 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%, fueled by the rising demand for blood components, personalized medicine approaches, and global healthcare infrastructure development.

Blood-Related Disorders Fueling Expansion in the Blood Preparation Market

The growing incidence of blood-related disorders is a key factor driving the expansion of the blood preparation market. These disorders, including blood cancer, significantly impact the components, functions, or clotting abilities of blood, often requiring specialized treatments or transfusions. For example, Blood Cancer UK reported in August 2022 that approximately 41,000 people are diagnosed with blood cancer annually in the UK, with around 250,000 individuals living with the condition. The rising incidence of such disorders is expected to continue propelling market growth.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the blood preparation market include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Leo Pharma A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Sanofi S.A., among others. These key players are focusing on automation and integration of blood processing systems, the demand for pathogen-reduced blood components, and customization in blood components. Additionally, there is increasing focus on platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) and maintaining stringent regulatory compliance and quality standards.

Segments:

• Product: Whole Blood, Blood Components, Blood Derivatives

• Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Type: Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors, Fibrinolytics, Anticoagulants

• Application: Transfusion, Diagnostics, Research

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Blood Banks, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the blood preparation market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for blood-related treatments.

Blood Preparation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blood Preparation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood preparation market size, blood preparation market drivers and trends, blood preparation market major players, blood preparation competitors' revenues, blood preparation market positioning, and blood preparation market growth across geographies. The blood preparation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

