Erosion mitigation project begins at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance and West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are teaming up for a significant project to protect and preserve the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. Efforts are underway to mitigate erosion and enhance drainage at the state’s only veterans cemetery.



WVDOH work crews will conduct the work, which will include adding dirt, topsoil and sod to Area 2 of the cemetery. The goal is to protect both the burial sites veterans and the land within the cemetery.



“I have been to cemeteries across the country, and Donel C. Kinnard is one of the most scenic and best that you will find,” said Edward Diaz, cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. “But cemeteries need upgrade and care, and that’s why we must take on this project at this time.



“We are extremely pleased to have a great partner in the Division of Highways to help us with this critical reconditioning at the Veterans Cemetery,” Diaz said.



Veterans and their families interred in Section 2 will not be moved or disturbed.



The work will raise the ground by as much as several feet in some areas and replace earth that has been washed away because of heavy rains. Work will also include measures to divert excess rainwater flow from burial areas.



The Department of Veterans Assistance will carefully remove and store the headstones from the site while the work is performed. Once the work is completed, cemetery staff will utilize GPS records to reinstall them in the correct locations.



The project is expected to take approximately two months.

To learn more about the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, please visit the Department’s website at www.veterans.wv.gov.​​