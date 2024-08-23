Global Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Exterior Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Exterior Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exterior automotive plastics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.01 billion in 2023 to $12.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the industrialization of livestock farming, animal health and productivity, fluctuations in feed ingredient prices, globalization of livestock production, nutritional awareness, and regulatory support.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The exterior automotive plastics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for aquaculture feed, alternative protein sources, biosecurity concerns, the impact of climate change, and growing demand for animal protein.

Growth Driver Of The Exterior Automotive Plastics Market

Rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the exterior automotive plastics market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the industry that comprises of sales and production of various vehicles such as passenger vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and motorcycles. Exterior automotive plastics play a significant role in the automotive industry, as they are used in the production of many parts of a vehicle's exterior, including body panels, bumpers, grilles, mirrors, and trim, these plastics are often preferred over traditional materials, such as steel or aluminum because they are lighter, more durable, and more resistant to corrosion.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the exterior automotive plastics market include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Borealis AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Evonic Industries AG, ExxonMobil Corporation.

Major companies operating in the exterior automotive plastics market are innovating new technological products, such as nanocellulose fiber-reinforced plastics, to provide sustainable and innovative solutions for the automotive industry. Nanocellulose fiber-reinforced plastics are a technology. It entails the creation of high-performance biocomposites by using nanocellulose as a reinforcing agent in polymer matrices.

Segments:

1) By Type: Thermoplastic polymers, Composites, Bioplastics

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Material: Polyurethane, Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Materials

4) By Application: Bumpers and Grills, Roof, Lights, Liftgate, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the exterior automotive plastics market in 2023. The regions covered in the exterior automotive plastics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Definition

Exterior automotive plastics are the plastic materials that are applicable in the manufacturing of exterior components of various vehicles. These plastic materials can be thermoplastic polymers, composites, bioplastics, or other plastic blends.

Exterior Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2024 covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The report provides insights on exterior automotive plastics market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

