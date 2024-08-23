Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood processing devices and consumables market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from $45.33 billion in 2023 to $49.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Despite challenges from the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for safe blood transfusion, the market is anticipated to reach $68.54 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, driven by the rising demand in emerging economies, growing geriatric population, and advancements in blood processing technologies.

Innovations to Revolutionize the Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Growth

Technological advancements are set to revolutionize the blood processing devices and consumables market. Innovations such as needle-free blood collection devices are expected to establish a strong market presence. In November 2023, Becton, Dickinson, and Company introduced the ‘PIVO Pro Needle-free Blood Collection Device,’ which offers significant clinical advantages, including reduced catheter complications and extended dwell times. This innovation reflects the ongoing trend towards automation, robotics integration, and technological innovations in blood processing.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the blood processing devices and consumables market include Thermogenesis Holdings Inc., Maco Pharma International GmbH, Immucor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Grifols S.A., and Abbott Laboratories. These companies are focused on product innovation and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For example, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) recently acquired Velano Vascular, expanding its portfolio of vascular access products and solutions, particularly for patients requiring frequent blood draws.

Segments:

• Product Type: Devices, Consumables

• Devices: Blood Bank Freezers, Blood Grouping Analyzers, Blood Warmers, Blood Cell Processers, Other Devices

• Consumables: Blood Bags, Blood Lancets, Vials, Blood Administration Sets, Other Consumables

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Academic Institutes, Blood Banks

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the blood processing devices and consumables market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in this sector.

The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities in this sector.

Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Blood Processing Devices And Consumables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on blood processing devices and consumables market size, blood processing devices and consumables market drivers and trends, blood processing devices and consumables market major players, blood processing devices and consumables competitors' revenues, blood processing devices and consumables market positioning, and blood processing devices and consumables market growth across geographies. The blood processing devices and consumables market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

