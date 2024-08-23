Global Blood Collection Tubes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Blood Collection Tubes Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood collection tubes market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $6.21 billion in 2023 to $6.68 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Despite various challenges, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $8.95 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, driven by factors such as increasing demand for point-of-care testing (POCT), expanding applications in personalized medicine, and advancements in biotechnology and life sciences.

Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence Drives Surge In Blood Collection Tube Market

The rise in chronic diseases is a major driver for the growth of the blood collection tube market. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and tuberculosis require regular blood sampling and testing, boosting demand for these tubes. The increase in lifestyle-related risk factors and the growing burden of infectious diseases further emphasize the need for effective diagnostic tools. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10.6 million people were infected with tuberculosis globally in 2021, with 1.6 million deaths. Similarly, 1.5 million people acquired HIV in 2021, leading to 650,000 deaths. This surge in chronic disease prevalence is expected to significantly boost the demand for blood collection tubes in the coming years.

Major Companies and Market Trends

Leading players in the blood collection tubes market include Becton Dickinson and Company, Greiner AG, Qiagen NV, and Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, among others. These companies focus on technological innovations in tube design, safety features integration, and customization for specific tests. For example, advancements in healthcare technology and preanalytical automation are notable trends shaping the market. The rise of non-invasive diagnostics and global health crisis preparedness further contributes to the market's expansion.

Segments:

• Product Type: Plasma Separating Tube, Serum Separating Tube, Heparin Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Rapid Serum Tubes, Other Product Types

• Material: Glass, Plastic

• End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest market for blood collection tubes in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising patient populations. The detailed report offers comprehensive insights into regional dynamics and market opportunities.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

