HDOT to close Magellan Avenue near Frear Street
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be closing a section of city-owned Magellan Avenue between Frear Street and Miller Street from 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, to make emergency repairs to a drain line that runs from Magellan Avenue to the H-1 Freeway.
Vehicular traffic will be detoured around the closure. There is currently no set end time for the closure as crews will need to excavate, replace the 24-inch pipe, fill, and repave. HDOT staff will be on site to assess the traffic situation at the closure.
An update will be provided when the repairs are complete, and the closure is no longer needed.
