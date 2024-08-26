Award-Winning Author Dennis R. Garcia Announces New Book 'Las Madres' Available for Pre-order

"Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" will be released November 2024

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis R. Garcia, acclaimed author and storyteller, will release in November his much-anticipated second book, "Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success." Following the success of his award-winning debut, "Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia," Garcia’s new book delves into the inspiring narratives of three generations of resilient Latina women in the Heartland.

"Las Madres" is now available for preorder at University Press of Kansas and on Amazon. His first book, “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan” is also available at University Press of Kansas and Amazon.

Garcia’s first book garnered significant recognition from the International Latino Book Awards for Best Biography and for Latino Books Into Movies. Building on this success, “Las Madres” promises to be a powerful saga that illuminates the generational struggles and triumphs of Latina women pursuing the American dream in the Midwest.

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Release Date: November 2024

"Las Madres" chronicles the lives of Candelaria Garcia, her daughter Rafaela, and Rafaela’s daughter, Irene. These three remarkable women faced distinct challenges in their quest for security and freedom from poverty. Their story, from Mexico to the plains of Kansas, highlights their courage, patience, and determination.

Through his narrative, Garcia dispels myths about the ease of immigrant life in America and provides a poignant reminder of the diverse paths to success. "Las Madres" is an inspirational story that will resonate deeply with Latina women and those striving to overcome adversity.

"I wrote 'Las Madres' to honor the incredible resilience and strength of the women in my family. Their stories of perseverance and courage are a testament to the indomitable spirit of Latina women everywhere. This book recognizes the sacrifices and triumphs of those who came before us, and inspires readers to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles,” said Garcia.

Garcia will launch a book tour this fall in support of the release of “Las Madres.”

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney and teacher with a passion for storytelling. Garcia earned his law degree from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of New Mexico. He has a distinguished career in both civil and criminal law, and has served as a Judge Pro Tem. Garcia’s debut book, "Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia," not only celebrated his cousin’s achievements but also highlighted the broader immigrant experience.

For more information about Garcia and his work, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews prior to the release of "Las Madres." Copies of the book will be available for purchase from University Press of Kansas and from Amazon and other online booksellers. “Las Madres” is currently available for pre-order through the University Press of Kansas at an exclusive 50% discount, offering readers an early opportunity to engage with this compelling narrative. This limited-time offer, which includes free shipping on orders over $75, provides an accessible way for audiences to be among the first to experience the rich stories of resilience and legacy within the book. The offer is valid until August 31, allowing readers to secure their copies before the official release.

