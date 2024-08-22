Prime Minister Robert Golob: Curriculum reform brings new knowledge for new times

SLOVENIA, August 22 - Major changes such as curriculum reform take time. "Curriculum reform is due to be introduced in 2026, bringing new knowledge for new times. But the responsibility for the success of curriculum reform also lies with the Government to create the appropriate conditions. The negotiations on the reform of the salary system for education workers are also important in this context. I am confident that the new salary system, which will come into effect on 1 January next year, will eliminate the existing anomalies and restore proportionality," said Prime Minister Golob.

"We need to establish a clear framework that will allow headteachers to take on more responsibility and therefore have more authority," he said at the meeting with headteachers. "We will strive to ensure that the planned changes provide a solid foundation for you to effectively fulfil your mission and lead your colleagues in educating the next generation," he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of inclusive education and the need to integrate diverse groups, including ethnic minorities and those with special needs, into the school system. He concluded by wishing everyone a successful, optimistic and positive new school year.

This year's conference, entitled 'Kindergartens and Schools on the Threshold of Change', focused on the role of schools and kindergartens in a rapidly changing society, curriculum renewal and strategies for effective team leadership to promote continuous professional growth and progress.