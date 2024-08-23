8/22/24 – TRAIL WORKDAY AT MIDDLE RIDGE SHOWS VALUE OF STATE-COMMUNITY COLLABORATION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 22, 2024

TRAIL WORKDAY AT MIDDLE RIDGE SHOWS VALUE OF STATE-COMMUNITY COLLABORATION

Click on photo to view video

HONOLULU – The plan for a small group workday in the closed section of the Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve known as Middle Ridge, grew into a larger volunteer event last Saturday for DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) staff. Thanks to community leaders Klayton Kubo and David Nixon, the collaboration served as a powerful example of how partnerships between the state and community can accomplish greater gains.

Kubo is an active outdoorsman from Kauaʻi who is well-connected, constantly hiking, hunting, fishing, or volunteering in the community. Nixon is President of the Kokonut Koalition, a volunteer-based nonprofit focused on improving outdoor trails and recreation spaces. Both were integral in spreading the word and enlisting community members for the trail workday. Members from prominent hiker groups like Hawaiian Trail and Mountain Club, Friends of Haiku Stairs and Kokonut Koalition worked together alongside the state.

The saying: Many hands make light work was fitting, as over 75 eager volunteers arrived at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park by 8 a.m. on August 17, raring to go. After a quick briefing by DOFAW administration and staff, participants marched up the ridge slopes with shovels, hoes, and pickaxes, generously loaned by the trail steward group Aloha Tree Alliance, to perform the maintenance. Though it’s not a state-maintained trail, erosion and steady foot traffic are major issues that have plagued the ridgeline. Hiker safety and extensive damage to sensitive native forest habitat in the area are of concern to DOFAW staff and community members.

Middle Ridge has several steep sections with loose rocks, exposed tree roots and little to no vegetation. Storm events and landslides have also occurred, leaving significant soil and rock scars encouraging ad hoc trail cutting and rerouting.

The existing closure of Middle Ridge by the state, in conjunction with the Haiku Stairs removal by the City and County of Honolulu, offered an ideal time to address the needed trail maintenance. The area remains closed to allow the land to recover from overuse.

“There’s a real hunger in the community to get out and do this kind of work,” said Nixon. “Hats off to Klayton for spearheading this and much Mahalo to the DLNR and Nā Ala Hele trails staff, who gave us a chance and saw what can get accomplished with community effort.”

When work began there was no shortage of enthusiasm or energy, as volunteers dug numerous one to two-foot-wide and one-foot-deep drainages to divert rainwater off the trail. Tools and sweat were flying as individuals and small teams dotted the trail, digging, raking and shoveling dirt. The effort is a first step to improve drainage along the trail and help protect it against future rain events. DOFAW staff will monitor the success of the water control features to determine where to focus future efforts.

Going forward, DOFAW is looking to build a framework to partner with individuals and groups who want to get involved to better their communities and improve state trails. There are currently more than 120 state program trails, covering roughly 850 miles, that are managed for public use.

“The outpouring of support and engagement from the community on this effort is exciting,” said Marigold Zoll, DOFAW Oʻahu Forestry and Wildlife Manager. “We intend to build out our volunteer program to meet the growing interest from the community for the benefit of our public lands and our precious natural and cultural resources.”

Capitalizing on community interest and engaging with outdoor and hiking enthusiasts who want to make a difference and connect to something larger than themselves is an important detail in this work, for Oʻahu and across the state.

Zoll added: “Collaborating with community leaders like Klayton and David to rally support and responsibly empower people to help improve trails is key to building momentum for these opportunities. A huge Mahalo to them, the staff and all the volunteers who made the workday a success.”

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Middle Ridge Community Trail Workday (Aug. 17, 2024):

https://vimeo.com/1001738368

Photographs – Middle Ridge Community Trail Workday (Aug. 17, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yevbf1y325ly2x3sqnarc/AO9HD4OzEBdu6cvGbZNP-wI?rlkey=xblayw3boy1iio7evag1m18fx&st=durnpit0&dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

[email protected]