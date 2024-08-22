New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 2nd Quarter 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results
ATLANTIC CITY —
Casino Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit:
Based upon filings from the casino licensees made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 2nd Quarter 2024 Net Revenue of $829.8 million, reflecting a 1.3% increase over the same quarter last year. Casino licensees reported 2nd Quarter 2024 Gross Operating Profit of $178.4 million, a 1.3% decrease compared to 2nd Quarter 2023.
For the first six months of 2024, Net Revenue reached $1.60 billion, increasing 1.5% from the comparable six month period last year. For the first six months of 2024, casino licensees reported Gross Operating Profit of $333.8 million, a 4.9% decrease compared to the same period last year.
Hotel Occupancy:
The hotel occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 73.3% which is a decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared to the 2nd Quarter of 2023. The occupancy rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was 69.1%, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the comparable period last year.
